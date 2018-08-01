Shopping cart

In memory of Cory’s passion and drive in life, his friend and colleague Thomas Pitman has organized Ride Into the Light – a cross-country memorial bike ride. Thomas will start in Imperial beach, California on January 1st, 2019 and finish January 31st, 2019 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

This 31 day adventure will be used to help spread the message of the newly founded Iverson Foundation for Active Awareness (IFAA). The IFAA was founded by Cory’s widow Ashley Iverson with the goal of “bringing the darkness into the light” by implementing peer support and mental health programs within Emergency Response Departments.

This is a nationwide issue facing many of our finest and bravest First Responders. Thomas’s goal is to raise $2,426 – one dollar for every mile ridden – to benefit the Iverson Foundation for Active Awareness.

Want to help?

Help Thomas reach his goal of raising $2,426 for IFAA

So far Thomas has raised $620 towards his goal!

Join Thomas on his adventure, subscribe to our mailing list to get updates on Thomas’ progress and meet up points. You can also follow Thomas on Instagram and Facebook using #ifaaride – daily updates and photos will be posted as Thomas makes his way across the country.

